Podcast: What's the story with Huawei?





Today on the show, Phil Harvey returns with an update on Huawei bans.

Phil was on the podcast this summer talking about how US- and UK-imposed bans and sanctions on Huawei were causing upheaval for the industry. On this episode, he gives an update on the latest developments with these bans, and how he expects this will all play out in 2021.

