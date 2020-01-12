Podcast: SASE glues together security and networking





Mauricio Sanchez, research director for Dell'Oro, joins the Light Reading podcast to clarify the definition of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and explain what this new trend means for the future of the SD-WAN market.

"We see SASE as the intersection of networking and security in a cloud-delivered vehicle or solution," explains Sanchez. He adds that this trend has been a long time coming as the industry has been pursuing the goal of "a single control panel that an administrator can look at and control the network experience and the security policy in their environment."

Sanchez says SASE brings together networking and security technologies such as SD-WAN, secure web gateway and firewall technologies. Tune in to hear more from Sanchez on how SASE will impact the security and SD-WAN markets, and what the convergence of these technologies means for service providers and their enterprise customers.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading