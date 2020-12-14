Podcast: Orange Business Services gets SASE

Rob Mello, the head of strategy and transformation in the Americas for Orange Business Services, joins the podcast to discuss the carrier's use of the cloud when deploying security services to enterprise customers. He discusses the relationship between the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Zero Trust Security and whether the two are mutually exclusive. He also talks about what industries are benefiting from SASE now and how global enterprises are benefiting from the platform.

Orange Business Services and several other global operators will be featured during the Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise Symposium on Tuesday, December 15 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading