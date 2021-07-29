Sign In Register
Security

Podcast: NTT tracks Kaseya ransomware attack

7/29/2021


In this podcast, Light Reading catches up with NTT Security's Bruce Snell and David Gray to discuss the recent Kaseya ransomware attack, and why bad actors are increasingly targeting the supply chain.

"This was a ransomware attack that hit a cybersecurity platform itself," says David Gray, director of global digital forensics and incident response at NTT Security. "It was delivered to lots of different managed service providers and enabled a remote access connection … [bad actors] were able to change the code within the software itself, as in the real application." Gray says bad actors were able to then add their own code into the end client's networks and spread the ransomware from there.

Gray also explains the emerging trend of ransomware-as-a-service where bad actors work together and sell ransomware and malware to other hackers.

"It's almost like this shadow collaboration economy going on," says Bruce Snell, VP of security strategy and transformation at NTT Security. "… Ransomware-as-a-service is more collaborative and more organized. It actually makes ransomware more dangerous because we're seeing more structure to it and it's almost like its own business."

For more details on the Kaseya ransomware attack, take a look at Snell's recent blog post.

You can find all of Light Reading's editorial and custom audio programs on Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud or Spotify.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

