Podcast: MNJ VP on pushing UCaaS past the plateau





MNJ Executive VP Ben Niernberg is back on the Light Reading podcast to discuss why simplifying unified communications services is critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how UCaaS has morphed from hardware-centric products to software-centric platforms providing a suite of applications. Niernberg also explains how a managed approach to SASE assists enterprises in navigating the crowded market of so many security and SD-WAN vendors.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading