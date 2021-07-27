Podcast: Lumen security VP on how to catch a RAT





Mike Benjamin, VP of security and head of Black Lotus Labs for Lumen, is back on the podcast to discuss the dangers of remote access trojans (RATS), a cybersecurity threat not to be confused with the rodent or the 80s hair band.

The Black Lotus Labs team at Lumen focuses on threat research and intelligence, and also tracks potential cybersecurity threats. Benjamin provides insight into a new threat – the ReverseRat – which Black Lotus Labs has been monitoring.

"A remote access trojan is a piece of software that gives you full control of the computer. They all have different modules. Some do simple things like just a lab command execution, others have full screen sharing and file exfiltration built in. The intent is that it's a foothold in a computer for an attacker to carry out a secondary action," explains Benjamin.

The ReverseRat primarily targeted Indian power companies and government entities, and the bad actor was based in Pakistan, says Benjamin. In addition, he explains how the ReverseRat threat spread and what information the hacker may have been after.

Benjamin also explains how Black Lotus Labs alerts victims to the presence of security threats, and provides more visibility and education about emerging threats.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading