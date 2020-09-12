Podcast: AT&T VP on security for 5G





Rita Marty, VP of Emerging Services Security Architecture for AT&T, joins the Light Reading podcast to discuss 5G security.

"We're taking all the learnings from LTE and 3G and applying it to 5G so we don't have the same problems day one," says Marty. "One thing that's unique about 5G is that it's designed with security in mind from day one." AT&T is also working closely with the standards organization 3GPP to develop the "5G security posture," explains Marty.

As 5G is being deployed nationwide, AT&T will continue to work on improving security for previous mobile generations. "You want to continue to harden the legacy networks like 3G and LTE," says Marty.

Marty also explains how 5G is more "enterprise-focused" than previous generations, and how the service provider is utilizing technologies such as mobile edge computing (MEC), network slicing and geofencing to improve the user experience in enterprise networks.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading