Podcast: Analyst Erin Dunne's forecasts for fiber and SD-WAN markets





Erin Dunne, director of Research Services for Vertical Systems Group, joins Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser on the Light Reading podcast to provides an update on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted fiber deployments as well as the SD-WAN market. Dunne explains how organizations such as MEF are impacting the standardization of SD-WAN, and shares predictions on how the SD-WAN market might fare in 2021.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading