Plume touts deployment milestone

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Personalized Smart Home Services pioneer Plume, today announced record growth and adoption of its portfolio of advanced Smart Home Services and Communication Service Provider (CSP) applications, which now power more than 20 million active households around the world.

Through 2020, Plume has been scaling rapidly and is currently averaging approximately 1 million new home activations each month, at an accelerating rate. This comes at a time when industry commentators are predicting a sharp increase in Smart Home Services sector growth, fueled by the work-from-home movement coupled with consumers' insatiable appetite for hyperconnectivity and personalization.

Today, more than 150 CSPs rely on Plume's cloud-based Consumer Experience Management (CEM) Platform to elevate subscribers' smart home experiences, increase ARPU, reduce OpEx, and cut churn. Plume's rapid growth has been fueled by the independent CSP sector, where the company has added over 100 new customers in 2020 alone, across North America, Europe, and Japan.

This rapid growth is attributable, in part, to establishing a strong network of industry-leading channel partners including NCTC (who has over 700 members), Consumer Premises Equipment (CPE) and networking solutions providers including ADTRAN, Sagemcom, Sercomm, and Technicolor, and distributors such as Advanced Media Technologies (AMT). Plume's business model uniquely enables OEM partners to license its iconic "pod" hardware designs to produce and sell directly to CSPs and distributors.

OpenSync – the fastest growing and the most modern open-source framework for the smart home – has been a key component to Plume's success. OpenSync's flexible and cloud-agnostic architecture enables rapid service curation, delivery, scale, management, and support of Smart Home Services, and has already been adopted as a standard by major industry players including the Facebook-sponsored Telecom Infra Project (TIP), coupled with RDK-B, and natively by many of Plume's CSP customers such as Charter Communications.

Today, 25 million OpenSync-integrated access points have been deployed. A comprehensive silicon-to-cloud framework – that is embedded in and supported by major silicon providers – OpenSync ensures that CSPs can increase service scope and velocity, and offer data-driven, proactive support and service.

Plume