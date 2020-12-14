Plume CEO on deployment milestones, M&A and rising competition

Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner connected with Plume CEO Fahri Diner to get caught up on all things related to the management and security of the smart home. As part of that discussion, they chat about the drivers of the vendor's latest deployment milestone – 20 million "active" households worldwide that's been fueled by an average increase of 1 million activations per month thus far through 2020.

They also dig into the role of open source in smart home deployments and how Plume's recent acquisition of Walleye Networks fits in with the company's broader tech and services portfolio.

Diner also addresses the state of competition in the smart home sector, particularly around Wi-Fi network management and device security, as Plume tangles with rivals that have also secured multiple deployment beachheads with service providers around the globe. Examples include AirTies and Minim, another software specialist that recently polished off a merger with Zoom Telephonics.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading