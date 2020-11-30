Plume acquires Walleye Networks

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Smart Home Services pioneer Plume has acquired Walleye Networks, a Canadian network and security intelligence solutions provider specializing in real-time network analytics and advanced metadata. The transaction includes all of Walleye Networks' intellectual property, technology and Research and Development (R&D) facility, in addition to its highly experienced and specialized engineering team. Plume intends to further invest in Walleye Networks' R&D center, which provides access to a hotbed of technical talent in the British Columbia region.

The acquisition expands Plume's expertise in key technical areas including Domain Name System (DNS) infrastructure, Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) detection, Network Behavior Anomaly Detection (NBAD), Application Performance Management (APM), privacy analytics and management, and intelligent edge processing at scale.

Walleye Networks' advanced network and security intelligence solutions run on OpenSync, the fastest-growing open-source framework for the smart home. Central to the solutions, OpenSync is performance-optimized to run in highly memory-constrained environments such as connected consumer devices, and supports a broad range of cost-effective hardware.

The transaction closed on November 23, 2020––terms were not disclosed.

