Parks Associates' new whitepaper looks at tech solutions for school safety

Parks Associates today released a new whitepaper, Leveraging Tech to Improve Safety and Security in Schools, highlighting insights on how schools can better respond to security threats by utilizing quick-acting access control and emergency response paired with communicated intel.

In general, personal safety concerns, especially regarding children, have grown in the US. Parks Associates research shows about nine million US internet households (8%) own a smart tag and 37% of these owners use smart tags because they are concerned about another's safety, with 32% saying their child always has a smart tag with them. Parents and school educators are seeking new solutions to help protect kids in school.

