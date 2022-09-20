Paritel selects Ribbon to comply with French mandate to combat phone fraud

PLANO, Texas – Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that Paritel, a France-based provider of telecom solutions to enterprises and small businesses, has selected Ribbon's STIR/SHAKEN solution to ensure its compliance with the "Loi Naegelen," (Naegelen Law) requiring French service providers to implement a solution protecting their customers from various types of telephony based fraud by July 2023.

Part of the Ribbon Call Trust® portfolio, Ribbon's STIR/SHAKEN solution is designed to fulfill the requirements for caller identity authentication, signing, verification and certificate management as defined by French law.

In addition to STIR/SHAKEN, Paritel is leveraging Ribbon's market leading core SBC for security and interworking, PSX for advanced call routing functions, and Ribbon Analytics for comprehensive monitoring and anomaly detection in their network.

Read the full press release here

Ribbon Communications