Palo Alto Networks teams with Telekom Security on enterprise cybersecurity

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, today announced a strategic partnership with Telekom Security, the managed security services business of Deutsche Telekom, to help enterprise customers stay secure through their digitization journey. Together, the companies will develop and offer customers state-of-the-art managed cybersecurity services for cloud and network security, as well as security operations.

The portfolio of managed security services will be built and run by the two companies and powered by Palo Alto Networks solutions. The portfolio includes:

Managed virtual next-generation firewalls for private and public clouds powered by Strata: The VM-Series, a virtualized form factor of the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall, will be available for deployment across both private and public cloud computing environments, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, Alibaba Cloud and VMware NSX. VM-Series is also enhanced through infrastructure-as-code automation for deployment and configuration, which reduces complexity for customers.

Comprehensive cloud security based on Prisma™ Cloud: The new service will utilize Prisma Cloud, the only Cloud Native Security Platform (CNSP) that delivers best-in-class capabilities in all key areas: visibility, governance and compliance; compute security; network protection; and identity security. Prisma Cloud empowers businesses to integrate security early and throughout the application lifecycle, delivering prevention, detection and response from build to run.

Managed secured remote and mobile access based on Prisma™ Access: Customers will benefit from the service's use of leading secure access service edge (SASE) networking and security from Prisma Access to secure organizations' remote locations and mobile users globally. This will be done through Palo Alto Networks scalable, cloud native architecture, blending enterprise-grade security with a globally scalable network.

Managed threat detection and response based on Cortex™: The service will use Palo Alto Networks Cortex security operations suite to run the Telekom Security managed security operations center (SOC), enabling rapid threat detection and response for customers through orchestration, automation and machine learning. Cortex XDR will provide customers with an advanced detection and response platform that natively integrates network, endpoint and cloud data to detect and mitigate sophisticated attacks. Complementing this will be Cortex XSOAR (extended security orchestration, automation and response) which significantly simplifies incident management and response to help organizations run more efficient SOCs.

