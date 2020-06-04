Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Palo Alto Networks teams with Telekom Security on enterprise cybersecurity

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/6/2020
Comment (0)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, today announced a strategic partnership with Telekom Security, the managed security services business of Deutsche Telekom, to help enterprise customers stay secure through their digitization journey. Together, the companies will develop and offer customers state-of-the-art managed cybersecurity services for cloud and network security, as well as security operations.

The portfolio of managed security services will be built and run by the two companies and powered by Palo Alto Networks solutions. The portfolio includes:

  • Managed virtual next-generation firewalls for private and public clouds powered by Strata: The VM-Series, a virtualized form factor of the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall, will be available for deployment across both private and public cloud computing environments, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, Alibaba Cloud and VMware NSX. VM-Series is also enhanced through infrastructure-as-code automation for deployment and configuration, which reduces complexity for customers.
  • Comprehensive cloud security based on Prisma™ Cloud: The new service will utilize Prisma Cloud, the only Cloud Native Security Platform (CNSP) that delivers best-in-class capabilities in all key areas: visibility, governance and compliance; compute security; network protection; and identity security. Prisma Cloud empowers businesses to integrate security early and throughout the application lifecycle, delivering prevention, detection and response from build to run.
  • Managed secured remote and mobile access based on Prisma™ Access: Customers will benefit from the service’s use of leading secure access service edge (SASE) networking and security from Prisma Access to secure organizations’ remote locations and mobile users globally. This will be done through Palo Alto Networks scalable, cloud native architecture, blending enterprise-grade security with a globally scalable network.
  • Managed threat detection and response based on Cortex™: The service will use Palo Alto Networks Cortex security operations suite to run the Telekom Security managed security operations center (SOC), enabling rapid threat detection and response for customers through orchestration, automation and machine learning. Cortex XDR will provide customers with an advanced detection and response platform that natively integrates network, endpoint and cloud data to detect and mitigate sophisticated attacks. Complementing this will be Cortex XSOAR (extended security orchestration, automation and response) which significantly simplifies incident management and response to help organizations run more efficient SOCs.

Palo Alto Networks

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to Avoid Turning Mass Fiber Deployments into an OPEX Vortex
April 9, 2020 Current Security Case Studies in 5G/IoT and MSSP
April 14, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - A Viral Slowdown: The Effect of Health Concerns on the Value Chain
April 14, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - 5G Hitting the Mainstream for Devices in 2020
April 15, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Personalizing Customer Experience for 5G
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Third Time Right? CSPs Re-Discover the Platform Economy
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 17, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Network Automation: What’s Still Missing?
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE