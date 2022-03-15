Sign In Register
Security

OneLayer nabs $8.2M in funding for 5G security

3/15/2022
Comment (0)

TEL AVIV, Israel – OneLayer, a pioneer in securing private LTE/5G networks for enterprises, announced today its launch out of stealth along with an $8.2 million seed funding round led by Grove Ventures and Viola Ventures. Additional investments were made by angel investors from leading cyber and cloud companies, including Avi Shua, founder and CEO of Orca Security, Ariel Zeitlin, founder of Guardicore, Gonen Fink, Head of Palo Alto Networks Israel R&D Center and the founders of Epsagon, Nitzan Shapira, CEO and Ran Ribenzaft, CTO, among others. OneLayer will use the funds to build its product suite for the desired enterprise-grade security and deploy it for customers internationally. Additionally, the company will create a cyber risk assessment and validation lab based on private LTE and 5G technology in collaboration with tier 1 players.

For enterprises, the establishment of private LTE/5G networks enables a true connectivity revolution, providing significant benefits such as a jump in connectivity reliability, a dedicated bandwidth with capacity and range and connectivity of IoT devices across vast areas. Over the last several years, increasing numbers of enterprises have begun implementing private LTE/5G networks, a number that is expected to increase significantly over the upcoming years. Security for these networks, however, has lagged significantly behind. While traditional enterprise security tools have evolved over the last decade to achieve their desired standard, most of those tools are not applicable to the cellular domain as they tend to overlook the changes and advancement of the relevant standards and protocols that different cellular networks demand.

OneLayer was built to provide organizations with enterprise-grade security on par with the standards of protection that IT and OT networks have access to, but without requiring them to become cellular experts. The company's technology enables network administrators to limit device exposure to those registered on the network by exploring and listing the enterprise domain's existing security tools, integrating them with the enterprise's authorization, authentication and accounting tools (AAA) and extending their capabilities to the organization's cellular domain. By doing so, OneLayer provides a simple, LAN-like way to control their private 5G networks.

"OneLayer combines our deep knowledge of both cybersecurity and cellular technology and was formed with the mission to help enterprise companies close a significant vulnerability in their networks," said Dave Mor, co-founder and CEO of OneLayer. "Our solution efficiently and effectively addresses the unique challenges facing cellular security for enterprises, giving our customers the ability to build expansive private networks with the highest levels of security tailored for their specific needs and, and beyond the current standards and capabilities of IT and OT networks."

"Until the advent of private LTE/5G networks, enterprise security and cellular security have existed in parallel, but different, orbits," said Renana Ashkenazi, General Partner at Grove Ventures. "That reality is now changed and it demands a new solution. OneLayer is taking on an incredible challenge in addressing this gap in enterprise and cellular security and is building a solution for a very large addressable market. By approaching security challenges from a cyber perspective as well as with the team's collective cellular expertise, OneLayer delivers a solution that will protect organizations from attacks while allowing them to operate within their LTE/5G networks. OneLayer is giving organizations the ability to safely leverage the benefits of a private 5G cellular network."

"We strongly believe that the emergence of private cellular networks will play a major role in the future of wireless technologies for enterprise connectivity," said Zvika Orron, General Partner, Viola Ventures. "Along with providing enterprise companies the flexibility and control to design networks best suited to their specific business needs, private cellular networks also shift the responsibility for protecting those networks to the enterprises themselves. This requires a unique security solution to address the new attack surfaces, which is what makes us so excited to partner with OneLayer. The company is addressing a growing market while approaching the challenge with a deep understanding of both the cybersecurity and cellular industries, perfectly positioning it as a partner for enterprise companies building private networks."

OneLayer

