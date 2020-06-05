Sign In Register
NTT West chooses Fortinet's Secure SD-WAN and SD-Branch solutions

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/6/2020
SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation ("NTT West") has selected Fortinet's Secure SD-WAN and SD-Branch solutions as the foundation of its "FLET'S SDx" subscription service. This service, which enables centralized management of both WAN and LAN — providing complete branch consolidation with simple management — comes with built-in security features enabled by Fortinet's FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) to provide customers with a flexible, secure network environment that adapts rapidly to change.

With an increasing number of business-critical applications and services in multiple cloud environments and IoT device adoption growing, distributed organizations with remote offices seek to reduce network complexity while improving security and performance. By selecting Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN and SD-Branch solutions as part of their service, NTT West is able to provide their customers with efficient, secure and cost-effective network management. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN combines next-generation firewall security with SD-WAN functionality in a single device, allowing distributed enterprises to securely deliver high-speed application performance with advanced threat protection. This security-driven networking approach enables organizations to scale their network infrastructures without compromising security, which provides effective protection for today’s dynamic environments. Fortinet Secure SD-Branch further extends the benefits of Secure SD-WAN to distributed branch offices and provides consolidated branch services for network edge and device edge protection. As part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, these solutions also receive real-time application and threat intelligence updates to protect against zero-day threats.

Together with Fortinet, NTT is able to provide the following key benefits to their customers:

  • Centralized management for the entire branch: Organizations can manage both their WAN Edge and LAN from a central location, which consolidates the entire branch operations and improves visibility, control, and operational efficiency.
  • Automation-driven operations: As part of its Secure SD-WAN solution, Fortinet offers zero-touch provisioning, which eliminates the need for local configuration even at remote office locations, reducing the need for additional IT personnel.
  • Integrated Security: Advanced security features such as next-generation firewall, antivirus, web filtering, intrusion prevention and application control are integrated into the FLET's SDx service to protect enterprise networks.

Fortinet

