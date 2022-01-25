NTT Security's Greg Garten on cleaning up 'dirty networks'

Greg Garten, CTO for NTT Security, joins the podcast to discuss security concerns that arise as service providers and enterprises move their business operations to the cloud, and how NTT Security is cleaning up "dirty networks" for small and midsized business customers.

Garten says there's a misconception in the industry that traditional approaches to security can be applied easily to the cloud.

"There's this mismatch of expectations out there and the thinking that you can apply traditional bolt-on security technologies that evolved over the years from the enterprises and just apply that to the cloud. A lot of people are looking at the cloud as someone else's data center, which is not true. It's a really different paradigm and our industry is slow to adapt to that paradigm," said Garten.

In addition, Garten explains how NTT Security has applied security learnings from enterprises to assist small and midsized customers, and vice versa.

"If we can take our insights, algorithms and machine learning models and the output of that to that down market area, not only are we successful but we're helping protect those customers where they previously protected."

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading