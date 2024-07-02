North Korea to upgrade security of national mobile network by year end – report

North Korea is aiming to upgrade the security of its national mobile network by the second half of this year using home-grown technology in a bid to raise the country's mobile network security to international standards.

Citing sources who requested anonymity, Daily NK reported Tuesday that information and communication experts at a three-day conference held in Pyongyang more than a week ago believe that North Korea's mobile network is vulnerable to security breaches due to its reliance on Chinese technology and equipment.

The news outlet added that the experts stressed the need for "countermeasures."

"Following the conference, the Information and Communication Innovation Department of the Cabinet's Ad Hoc Committee on Economic Development is now implementing practical plans to improve the security system of the mobile network," a source told Daily NK.

The source added that the government's main goal is self-reliance with plans to expand investment in cloud systems and quantum encryption technology. The Information Technology Research Institute of the State Academy of Sciences, as well as experts in the information technology sector, are expected to play a crucial role in achieving this goal.

Achieving international standards

According to Daily NK, the government formed a technical team of experts on June 24 that is now working on research and development as well as practical application of new domestic technologies that would strengthen the national mobile network security system.

While the plan has gained widespread support, some experts are skeptical about the timeline, the report said. These experts expressed their doubts that the "technological independence and security enhancement" can be achieved in the brief time between now and the end of this year.

Still, many in the industry are reportedly optimistic of this latest bid to raise the security of the country's national mobile network to international standards.

"They believe that if even a part of this plan is implemented, it will be an important step forward in preventing party, state, and military secrets or internal information from being leaked to the outside world," the Daily NK said.