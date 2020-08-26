New service providers deploy Fortinet Secure SD-WAN

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that six service providers from across the globe have recently launched new SD-WAN services powered by Fortinet Secure SD-WAN. Fusion Connect, HubOne, Kazteleport, Optical Networks, Thrive and TNS add to Fortinet's extensive list of service providers and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have chosen Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to differentiate their business and deliver value-added services to customers.

Enabling Providers to Differentiate their Business with a Unique Solution

Fortinet delivers truly secure SD-WAN that consolidates advanced routing, integrated next-generation firewall (NGFW), self-healing SD-WAN capabilities and intuitive orchestration into a single offering. This unique approach allows service providers to create differentiated SD-WAN services that seamlessly combine advanced security features such as network firewall, IPS, antivirus and web filtering, helping them stand out from competitors.

In addition, supported by one of the broadest API-driven ecosystems, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN facilitates seamless integration with other solutions allowing easy deployment for service providers. With an open ecosystem and extensible API, Fortinet fully supports the emerging demand for the shared responsibility model between service providers and customers, enabling shared deployment, monitoring and maintenance. Having achieved the MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Certification, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is a top choice as it meets the highest industry standard required by service providers to deliver SD-WAN services.

Read the full release here.

Fortinet Inc.