Security

New MVNO, Cloaked Wireless, launches with security, NFT offerings

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/20/2022
Comment (0)

NEWARK, Del. – Cloaked Wireless, the secure wireless company, is launching its early access sale for Cloaked Wireless credits and a free Anon NFT to promote a secure network that provides unparalleled protection from unauthorized SIM swaps and port-out attacks. For more information about Cloaked Wireless and the credit pre-sale, including an NFT, visit www.cloakedwireless.com.

Today, almost every wireless subscriber is a potential victim of an unauthorized SIM swap or port-out attack. It is estimated that in 2021 there were more than 250K victims of these types of attacks in the United States. The mobile device handles more personal and financial information than any other for most people. With the frequency and financial impacts of these scams and attacks increasing exponentially, consumers need a wireless option with security at the forefront. That's where Cloaked Wireless stepped up.

"Everyone deserves privacy and security. SIM Swaps and Port-out attacks can be devastating, and everyone is at risk," says Jonathan Wilkins, CEO of Cloaked Wireless. "Current cellular networks don't have the security of a user's information in mind, and that's why we created Cloaked Wireless. Cloaked's goal is to place control of information back into the hands of the users."

Cloaked wireless provides wireless subscribers with unparalleled protection from sim swaps and identity theft by putting all of the control into the user's hands. They've removed the ability of staff to modify accounts or authorize sim swaps. With enhanced security around account creation and authentication, users can rest assured that they won't be victims of unauthorized SIM swaps or port-out attacks.

Cloaked Wireless believes that user data belongs to the user. That's why they collect and retain the least amount of data required by regulators. User data will never be sold to third parties as other providers do, so there's no reason to keep any unrequired data.

"As a victim of sim swapping scams, I know better than most the struggle and devastation of an unsecured cellular network," says Michael Terpin, CEO of Transform Group. " No one should have or be able to grant access to your account but the primary user. Cloaked is taking major leaps in giving the power of information and security back into the hands of users."

Powered by the nation's largest 5G network with secure unlimited talk, text, and data, Cloaked Wireless offers a limited pre-sale of their priority access credits, including a free NFT from the Anon NFT collection with a limited-time price of $1,000 for $1,200 worth of credits. Cloaked Wireless has made it simple to transfer from a user's current service provider. Simply choose a user plan, create an account and choose from multiple payment options like Bitcoin over lightning. Once a security level has been selected, select eSIM or a Cloaked Wireless SIM card. Cloaked Wireless operates on a BYOE (Bring your own everything) policy allowing users to bring their unlocked phones and keep their numbers.

