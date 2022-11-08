Network security sales to exceed $150B over the next five years, says Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, demand for network security–which includes email security, firewall, security service edge (SSE), secure web gateway (SWG), and web application firewall (WAF) technologies–is expected to remain healthy over the next five years as solid enterprise investment in cloud applications and hybrid work drive the need for greater security and offset macro-economic headwinds.

Additional highlights from Network Security July 2022 5-Year Forecast Report:

SSE market revenue to experience a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 30 percent from 2021 to 2026. Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) are expected to remain the most significant revenue components over the five-year forecast horizon, but Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Firewall-as-a-Service (FaaS) are estimated to flourish at a faster rate.

Firewall market is expected to remain the largest network security segment by revenue and is forecasted to grow at an 8 percent CAGR over the forecast horizon.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group publishes the Network Security 5-year forecasts offering a complete overview of the industry with tables covering the same segments and metrics captured in our quarterly reports. In addition, the forecasts provide a comprehensive overview of market trends by including historical data as far back as 1998.

