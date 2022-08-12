Network security revenue growth strong for eighth consecutive quarter, says Dell'Oro

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the worldwide Network Security market maintained its ongoing rebound from the 2020 pandemic-induced recession with the eighth consecutive quarter of stronger revenue growth, and the sixth quarter of double-digit revenue growth. The supply of hardware-based network solutions increased significantly and provided vendors an excellent opportunity to whittle down backlogs built during the past year.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2022 Network Security Quarterly Report:

Firewall quarterly revenue exceeded $3 B for the first time on historically high revenue growth.

The top 3 firewall vendors, Cisco, Fortinet, and Palo Alto Networks (in alphabetical order), represented 55 percent of the market by revenue.

Zscaler owned the number one revenue position in the SSE segment and held a 12 percent lead over number two Symantec/Broadcom.

