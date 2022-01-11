Motorola Solutions buys Futurecom Systems Group

CHICAGO – Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced it has acquired Futurecom Systems Group, a leading provider of radio coverage extension solutions for public safety agencies, based in Ontario, Canada.

Futurecom designs and manufactures in-vehicle, fixed and portable radio frequency (RF) repeaters and extenders exclusively for Motorola Solutions. These complementary products are critically important to public safety agencies, serving as vital communication "hotspots" to extend and enhance land mobile radio coverage across vast and remote areas without nearby radio towers.

"Radio communications are trusted as a lifeline by first responders, and over 800 agencies across the world depend on Futurecom products to remain reliably connected in the line of duty," said Scott Mottonen, senior vice president, Products, Motorola Solutions. "Futurecom is an important part of both our history and our future, and together, we will continue to innovate mission-critical communications for the public safety agencies who trust our solutions to keep their first responders and communities safe."

For over 30 years, Motorola Solutions and Futurecom have collaborated on RF repeaters and extenders that are tightly integrated with Motorola Solutions' radio networks and devices. These solutions help to ensure that first responders, even in remote locations, maintain critical communications and advanced features, such as encryption and data services, to do their jobs more safely and securely.

"We couldn't be more excited to join Motorola Solutions, a company with which we have collaborated and worked alongside for many years," said Paul Halinaty, president and CEO, Futurecom. "We share a deep passion for designing and delivering solutions that help to ensure first responders have radio coverage when and where they need it."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

