Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Microsoft president urges industries, governments to address cyber threats

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 1/13/2021
Comment (0)

Referencing lessons drawn from the 1983 film Wargames and the recent SolarWinds cybersecurity attack, Microsoft President Brad Smith used his CES 2021 keynote to call on the consumer electronics industry to work with governments and other agencies to set rules of the road and share information about cybersecurity threats.

Microsoft's Brad Smith delivers his keynote during the all-virtual CES 2021 confab.
Microsoft's Brad Smith delivers his keynote during the all-virtual CES 2021 confab.

While the fictional story of Wargames shined a light on the potential of catastrophic risks wrought by cybersecurity vulnerabilities and computer-driven automation, the SolarWinds hack revealed their realities, he said.

"We live in a time when science has caught up to science fiction," Smith said, referring to the recent cyber-espionage campaign against several US agencies via a vulnerability in SolarWinds's Orion platform that enabled the distribution of thousands of packages of malware on organization networks around the world. "In the year 2021, it's not a movie we are learning from; it's real life. The real life of the paste month and the attacks we've had to address, I think, are of critical importance."

Smith says he understands that governments have spied on each other for centuries, and that it would be naïve to think they would stop. But at the same time, he called for some "rules of the road" to help guide the CE industry and governments on how to rein in the threat, holding that there are norms and rules that have created expectations about what is appropriate and what is not.

"What happened with SolarWinds was not [appropriate]," Smith said. "Why? This wasn't a case of one nation simply trying to spy on or hack its way into a computer of another. It was a mass, indiscriminate global assault on the technology supply chain that all of us are responsible for protecting...It is a danger that the world cannot afford."

He urged the industry to come together and use its "collective voice" to deliver a "clarion call for the future" to tell world governments that the kind of supply chain disruption wrought by the SolarWinds hack is not something that any should be allowed to pursue or tolerate.

"If we don't use our voice to call on the governments of the world to hold to a higher standard, then I ask you this: Who will?" Smith added.

Smith also chastised cyberattacks against hospitals and others in the public health sector that have occurred during the pandemic. "This, too, should be off-limits in a time of peace, just as it is for the use of conventional weapons in a time of war."

He is also calling for more sharing of information among governments, companies and others in the private sector on threat intelligence to help avoid further, possibly even more damaging cyberattacks.

"Let's learn from the past; let's imagine the future. But most important let's put ourselves to work to take new steps collectively," Smith said.

Worries about AI

Smith also expressed concerns about the use of AI and machine learning technologies, holding that they are useful tools that could evolve into harmful threats.

He again used Wargames, a fictional movie about how a high school-aged hacker broke into an automated military computer system to play games that inadvertently brought the US to the brink of a nuclear war, as an example of the dangers of humanity surrendering too much control to computers.

The SolarWinds cyberattack is a clear indicator that technology is outpacing the ability of humans to exercise control, he said, noting that users of AI and machine learning must put up "new guardrails" to maintain that control.

"Technology has no conscience, but people do," Smith said. "And as an industry, we must exercise our conscience. We will decide if technology is used for good or for ill."

Data center tour

Smith's keynote was also marked by a virtual tour of the Microsoft data center campus in Quincy, Washington, that contains more than 20 buildings filling more than 2 million square feet over 300 acres and providing enough storage for 50,000 Libraries of Congress.

A view from inside Microsoft's Columbia data center.
A view from inside Microsoft's Columbia data center.

He said it represents critical digital infrastructure that likewise needs to be protected from all sorts of intrusion.

"I've just spared you not just a metal detector but what is probably the longest substantial security checkpoint you'll ever find on planet Earth," Smith boasted as he welcomed the camera in.

Microsoft's data centers are pretty green, and about to get greener. Running on diesel fuel today, each generator gives out less emissions than a typical lawnmower. But the plan in coming years is to replace them with generators that run on hydrogen or are powered by advanced fuel cells, Smith said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making sense of the latency alphabet soup By Matt Schmitt, Principal Architect, CableLabs
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE