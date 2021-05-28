Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

MaxLinear adds services smarts to its broadband chips

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/28/2021
Comment (0)

Core silicon remains critical to powering cable modems, gateways and other forms of broadband consumer premises equipment (CPE). But it's also becoming increasingly apparent that these same chips are starting to become conduits for differentiated software and service enhancements that can be marketed and sold by broadband service providers.

MaxLinear, a chipmaker that broadened its move into the cable and broadband CPE market following last year's acquisition of Intel's DOCSIS and Wi-Fi business, took a big step in the services direction via a new partnership with Inango Systems. Under that deal, announced this spring, MaxLinear is integrating Inango's Service Orchestration platform, a move that will enable ISPs to layer on and sell services on top of their baseline broadband offerings.

A virtual gateway that can deliver services such as parental controls, IoT security and Wi-Fi analytics are among the kinds of offerings ISPs are particularly interested in through this technical tie-in, Jonathan Masel, CEO of Israel-based Inango, said. There's also some interest to provide SD-WAN capabilities for CPE products focused on the small- and midsized business sector.

While Inango provides that central virtual gateway component, it can also write the services that are added on top and/or integrate services from third-party partners. With everything tied together, the idea is to support a model that is akin to an app store that is accessible from the cable modem or other type of broadband edge device.

Inango's architecture requires a small software client that can run on legacy CPE as well as new models that are equipped with more memory. MaxLinear will effectively integrate Inango into its new software development kits and also play a role in co-selling and co-licensing the underlying orchestration platform itself.

With initial work centered on lab trials, MaxLinear intends to release the new Inango component as part of its software development kit (SDK) by the third quarter of 2021. The chipmaker will initially focus on its cable-focused products, and then introduce it to its other CPE silicon platforms, including fiber, toward the end of the year, Dorol Tal, vice president and general manager of MaxLinear's broadband access unit, said.

Plume is among the closest competitors to Inango. However, Inango's service orchestrator can also be made to work with CPE that run Opensync, an open source framework that originated with Plume.

Tied to that agnostic approach, Masel noted in a conversation last year with Light Reading that Inango had also developed a version of its Virtual Services platform to run on RDK-B, the pre-integrated software stack for broadband devices being managed by a joint venture of Comcast, Liberty Global and Charter Communications.

The startup has also developed a version for OpenWrt, an open source software stack for retail devices that has linkages to Prpl, a carrier-focused initiative that is drawing interest from both telcos and cable operators.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 10, 2021 OTN to Edge, Building Simplified Architecture for premium experience
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core – Part 2 By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
Catching the 5G Train With CI/CD Services By Thomas George, Portfolio manager, Nokia and Santosh Shingate, Pre Sales manager, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Helping frustrated customers By Ed Morche, Lumen Technologies
The future of distributed cloud and 5G for the new age By Paul Miller, CTO, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE