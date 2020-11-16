Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Software Defined Enterprise
Events Archives
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards5G Transport & Network Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Masergy beefs up SD-WAN security with Fortinet cloud firewalls

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 11/16/2020
Comment (0)

Masergy is adding security muscle to its SD-WAN service with cloud firewalls from Fortinet and CASB technology from Bitglass.

Jay Barbour, director of security product management for the managed service provider, says Masergy now provides Fortinet FortiGate cloud firewalls across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America, as well as throughout its global PoPs. Barbour says the cloud firewall is easier and faster for companies with smaller offices to deploy, but Masergy also continues to offer appliance-based firewalls, which are ideal for larger enterprises.

Masergy aims to strengthen its SD-WAN services with cloud firewalls by Fortinet, and CASB tools by Bitglass. (Source: Danielle Cerullo on Unsplash)
Masergy aims to strengthen its SD-WAN services with cloud firewalls by Fortinet, and CASB tools by Bitglass.
(Source: Danielle Cerullo on Unsplash)

Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst for ZK Research, says Fortinet is a solid choice for this security expansion since the company is "a leading firewall vendor."

"It gives the customer the benefit of the best-of-breed security partner, but takes the complexity out of it where they don't have to try and tile it together themselves – Masergy does that for them," says Kerravala. "I think we'll see a pretty big uptake in managed services for SD-WAN and SASE."

Historically, the use of managed WAN services by business customers has been around 25-30%, explains Kerravala. In a recent survey he conducted of 500 IT professionals, Kerravala says "the appetite for managed services for SD-WAN – for either fully or co-managed services – was about 60%."

By 2024, Gartner predicts that 60% of enterprises will utilize SD-WAN, versus less than 20% in 2019.

In addition to the firewalls, which protect network traffic at a packet level, Masergy is providing customers with Fortinet's secure web gateway (SWG) service for IP traffic protection at the application level in the cloud and on-premises.

By adding additional security features to its SD-WAN service, Masergy aims to expand its SASE strategy as well.

"SASE is a security and networking architecture, and a design strategy that unifies multiple network-related security capabilities into a single service," says Barbour. A unified platform provides the customer with "improved performance for better user experience, and increased agility so instead of trying to provision and integrate multiple vendors, you have only one to deal with, which is what Masergy does with its unified SASE platform."

Masergy is also bringing in Cloud Access Security Broker services from Bitglass to protect cloud and SaaS applications. Barbour says the CASB tool will provide visibility into cloud applications used in Shadow IT circumstances where users access cloud apps that haven't been pre-approved by the IT team, and protect against external risks such as phishing attempts. The CASB service will also integrate with Masergy's Shadow IT Discovery platform – a network visibility and security tool launched in January that scans customers' networks for all cloud-based SaaS applications and categorizes them as "known" or "unknown" (to the customer).

Next year, Masergy plans to launch a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) service. Barbour says ZTNA will heighten network security by requiring that "every system must be authenticated to every other system."

Done correctly, deploying a ZTNA service can be time-consuming, explains Kerravala. "It isn't simple – you need a lot of network data to do that and a lot of analytics tools in place … in order to do zero trust, you have to understand what should talk to what, and what shouldn't talk to what," he says. "I'd rather [Masergy] take their time rolling it out rather than rushing it."

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Software Defined Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 18, 2020 Putting customers at the heart of digital transformation
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline
Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 From Cloud to RAN to Core: Opening, Orchestrating & Automating a Next-Gen 5G Network
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 2, 2020 Making a Cutting-Edge Digital Transformation a Reality
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Cisco announces intent to acquire Hungary's Banzai Cloud By Liz Cetoni, Cisco Systems
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE