Lumen wins $223 million Defense Information Systems Agency contract

WASHINGTON – Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) recently won a $223 million contract from the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to provide secure, mission-critical communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Speed Read:

Lumen will supply DISA with modern hybrid-cloud voice and audio-conferencing services that support the Department of Defense (DoD)'s mission both inside and outside the U.S.

The new Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system saves the government money by eliminating the need for desk phones and supporting remote users as DoD transitions to a hybrid workforce.

Lumen is serving as a trusted provider of secure, resilient communications services that enable more than 250,000 concurrent connections to DISA's voice cloud system.

Lumen is supplying unified communications services via an integrated phone system that runs over the company's fiber network.

Delivering voice and conferencing services from cloud data centers that meet DoD Impact Level 5 security standards provides modern capabilities with scalable infrastructure ready to meet warfighters' needs on demand.

The new voice services will support DoD's transition to a next generation 911 (NG911) system at military bases that can better pinpoint and route first responders to a caller's location. The Lumen NG911 platform improves the delivery of emergency calls and enables residents to contact 911 not only by making a voice call—it also lays the foundation for the delivery of pictures and videos in the future.

Tech Talk:

The $223 million task order has a base performance period of one year, with three additional one-year options and a potential six-month extension.

It was awarded to Lumen under the General Services Administration's 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program.

