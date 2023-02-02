Lumen wins $223 million Defense Information Systems Agency contract
News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/2/2023
WASHINGTON – Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) recently won a $223 million contract from the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to provide secure, mission-critical communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense.
Speed Read:
- Lumen will supply DISA with modern hybrid-cloud voice and audio-conferencing services that support the Department of Defense (DoD)'s mission both inside and outside the U.S.
- The new Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system saves the government money by eliminating the need for desk phones and supporting remote users as DoD transitions to a hybrid workforce.
- Lumen is serving as a trusted provider of secure, resilient communications services that enable more than 250,000 concurrent connections to DISA's voice cloud system.
- Lumen is supplying unified communications services via an integrated phone system that runs over the company's fiber network.
- Delivering voice and conferencing services from cloud data centers that meet DoD Impact Level 5 security standards provides modern capabilities with scalable infrastructure ready to meet warfighters' needs on demand.
The new voice services will support DoD's transition to a next generation 911 (NG911) system at military bases that can better pinpoint and route first responders to a caller's location. The Lumen NG911 platform improves the delivery of emergency calls and enables residents to contact 911 not only by making a voice call—it also lays the foundation for the delivery of pictures and videos in the future.
Tech Talk:
- The $223 million task order has a base performance period of one year, with three additional one-year options and a potential six-month extension.
- It was awarded to Lumen under the General Services Administration's 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program.
Read the full press release here.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Whitepaper: Learn how to detect and intelligently orchestrate mitigations for all types of DDoS attacks!
The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution VendorsEducational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge ComputingWebinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTEAll Partner Perspectives