Lumen wins $223 million Defense Information Systems Agency contract

WASHINGTON – Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) recently won a $223 million contract from the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to provide secure, mission-critical communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense.

  • Lumen will supply DISA with modern hybrid-cloud voice and audio-conferencing services that support the Department of Defense (DoD)'s mission both inside and outside the U.S.
  • The new Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system saves the government money by eliminating the need for desk phones and supporting remote users as DoD transitions to a hybrid workforce.
  • Lumen is serving as a trusted provider of secure, resilient communications services that enable more than 250,000 concurrent connections to DISA's voice cloud system.
  • Lumen is supplying unified communications services via an integrated phone system that runs over the company's fiber network.
  • Delivering voice and conferencing services from cloud data centers that meet DoD Impact Level 5 security standards provides modern capabilities with scalable infrastructure ready to meet warfighters' needs on demand.

The new voice services will support DoD's transition to a next generation 911 (NG911) system at military bases that can better pinpoint and route first responders to a caller's location. The Lumen NG911 platform improves the delivery of emergency calls and enables residents to contact 911 not only by making a voice call—it also lays the foundation for the delivery of pictures and videos in the future.

  • The $223 million task order has a base performance period of one year, with three additional one-year options and a potential six-month extension.
  • It was awarded to Lumen under the General Services Administration's 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program.

Read the full press release here.

Lumen

