Security

Lumen launches all-digital Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) service

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/30/2022
Comment (0)

DENVER  – With today's highly distributed workforce, IT and security leaders can no longer operate effectively using the rigid network and security approaches of the past. That is why Lumen Technologies® (NYSE: LUMN) today announced the launch of Lumen SASE Solutions – a first-of-its-kind, all-digital experience for the purchase, configuration and management of enterprise SASE.

How it Works:

  • IT decision makers visit the Lumen Marketplace to learn about SASE, select from multiple vendors, and purchase a solution based on their unique needs.
  • A comprehensive knowledgebase guides customers through the process so they can purchase the right network and security capabilities for their organization.
  • Customers have the option to manage their own SASE solution, or have Lumen fully manage the deployment, implementation, and ongoing management of their customized SASE product.
  • Through the Lumen SASE Manager within the Control Center portal, customers configure their solution by location and user; add new sites, users, and services; and receive alerts and manage tickets.
  • Sales consultants are available to assist via chat or phone to provide a more traditional, consultative sales experience if desired.

Lumen SASE Solutions Partners

Lumen's SASE partners are at the heart of the new marketplace offer. Fortinet and VMware are the first partners to offer software, on-premises equipment, remote access clients, and Cloud Security Gateways for SD-WAN and information security services.

Given the scope of the SASE model – particularly across the range of applicable service capabilities – Lumen will continue to add leading SASE partners throughout 2022 and 2023.

Read the full press release here.

Lumen

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
