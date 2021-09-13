Light Reading Recap: Week ending Sept. 10

Light Reading Recap: Week ending Sept. 109/13/2021
Last week's telecom news highlights included more trouble for Norwegian operator Telenor as it moves away from Myanmar. We also muse about the changing shape of Verizon's deal with the NFL and why 5G networks are still struggling to prove their worth to consumers.
Here are the stories we sourced for our commentary:
- Trouble for Telenor in selling up Myanmar business
- Even pre-coup, Myanmar made telcos spy on citizens
- Telenor plunges into the red after Myanmar write-off
- Myanmar military shuts down Internet
- Verizon reworks NFL deal to focus on 5
- Verizon Teams With NFL for Live Streaming
- Verizon shows off edge computing game during Super Bowl
- Why Verizon keeps promoting 5G at the Super Bowl
— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading