Light Reading Recap: Week ending Sept. 10

Last week's telecom news highlights included more trouble for Norwegian operator Telenor as it moves away from Myanmar. We also muse about the changing shape of Verizon's deal with the NFL and why 5G networks are still struggling to prove their worth to consumers.

Here are the stories we sourced for our commentary:

Sign up for our daily and weekly newsletters to get telecom service provider and vendor coverage, in-depth reporting and Light Reading interviews.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading