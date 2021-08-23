Light Reading Recap: Week ending August 20

Light Reading Recap: Week ending August 208/23/2021
Last week's telecom news highlights included all the damage, and damage control, surrounding T-Mobile's recent hack and data breach. We also ponder why cable operators are suddenly very popular mobile service providers and whether smaller cable operators will join the fray.
Here are the stories we mentioned in the video:
- Hack could cost T-Mobile millions, analysts predict
- T-Mobile admits breach after epic hacking claims
- T-Mobile confirms it was hacked
- T-Mobile hacked again
- Is it time for smaller cable ops to enter the mobile fray?
- Cable taking 10% of all post-paid wireless gross adds in US - analyst
Sign up for our daily and weekly newsletters to get telecom service provider and vendor coverage, in-depth reporting and Light Reading interviews.
— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading