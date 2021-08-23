Light Reading Recap: Week ending August 20

Last week's telecom news highlights included all the damage, and damage control, surrounding T-Mobile's recent hack and data breach. We also ponder why cable operators are suddenly very popular mobile service providers and whether smaller cable operators will join the fray.

Here are the stories we mentioned in the video:

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading