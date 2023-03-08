Kinetic Business launches security solution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Kinetic Business, a leading network technology provider, has launched a new cybersecurity product, Managed Detection and Response (MDR), designed exclusively for business customers. The all-in-one security solution protects business data, network, applications, and users from evolving and sophisticated cyber threats.

As cyberattacks become more frequent and complex, companies of all sizes are struggling to keep up with the ever-changing threat landscape. Kinetic MDR unifies stand-alone services, including firewalls, content filtering, and a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) into one robust threat management system, making network security easy and accessible for businesses.

Kinetic MDR provides a proactive approach to cybersecurity by continuously monitoring and analyzing network activity, detecting and responding to potential threats, and providing remediation strategies. It takes the burden of security management off a business by integrating a firewall, intrusion prevention, and continuous monitoring. This offers the reporting and compliance posture businesses need.

Kinetic MDR features an award-winning firewall and a dedicated Security Operations Center (SOC) from SilverSky, a leader in the cyber defense space.

Kinetic Business customers can benefit from:

Monitoring: Complete visibility and control over cyber threats, backed by a dedicated team of experts (SOC) available 24/7/365

Management: Upgrades and patch management for hardware, weekly reporting, and a user-friendly customer portal

Response: An intrusion prevention system, security information and event management, as well as web content filtering for malware and bad actors

Automated security services (anti-virus) to stop advanced threats and disruptions

