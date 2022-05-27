Jim Hodges on the complexity of 5G security and private networks

AUSTIN – Big 5G Event – Heavy Reading Chief Analyst Jim Hodges discusses new trends around network slicing, 5G security and how to secure network services in the public cloud.

"There's a lot of complexity now with 5G security and we knew there would be because of the new 5G core. But, just the administration of it and bringing it online with commercial services ... there's a lot more complexity," said Hodges.

In addition, Hodges explains why he is skeptical of the industry hype over private networks. On the flip side, he explains how private networks now have the capability to be more programmable.

"The value of customization and being a programmable telco is the ability to sell different types of private networks, whereas you couldn't do that before," said Hodges.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading