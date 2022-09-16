Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G NetworksThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Leading Lights 2022 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Is your device the weakest link? EU plans crackdown

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 9/16/2022
Comment (0)

As we flagged last week, the European Commission has set out how it plans to tackle the problem of securing millions of connected devices that were built and sold with little or no security protection whatsoever.

The executive body of the European Union (EU) finally published a draft version of the new Cyber Resilience Act that aims to boost the security of software and connected devices. That includes smartphones, as pointed out by Thierry Breton, commissioner for the internal market.

Companies that violate the new Cyber Resilience Act could face fines of up to euro 15 million or 2.5% of annual revenue. (Source: Andrey Kuzmin/Alamy Stock Photo)
Companies that violate the new Cyber Resilience Act could face fines of up to €15 million or 2.5% of annual revenue.
(Source: Andrey Kuzmin/Alamy Stock Photo)

Breton noted that when it comes to cybersecurity, "Europe is only as strong as its weakest link: be it a vulnerable member state, or an unsafe product along the supply chain. Computers, phones, household appliances, virtual assistance devices, cars, toys… each and every one of these hundreds of million connected products is a potential entry point for a cyberattack."

The commission also cites a report that estimates ransomware attacks hit an organization every 11 seconds around the globe, with the estimated global annual cost of cybercrime reaching €5.5 trillion (US$5.49 trillion) in 2021.

A fine mess

It seems something of a scandal that companies have been able to roll out so many products without built-in security. The introduction of new rules now may seem akin to slamming the door shut after the horse has bolted. Nevertheless, the commission is certainly going to have a good stab at making sure developers and manufacturers change their approach to security in future.

The proposed penalties for violations of the new rules are certainly fairly steep, and are clearly designed to make manufacturers and developers take good note. For example, those that breach the essential cybersecurity requirements and obligations will be fined up to €15 million ($14.9 million) or 2.5% of global annual revenue, whichever is higher.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Companies could also be fined up to €10 million ($9.9 million) or 2% of revenue for less serious violations. Those providing "incorrect, incomplete or misleading" information could face fines of up to €5 million ($4.9 million) or 1% of revenue.

The European Parliament and the Council will now examine the draft Cyber Resilience Act. Once adopted, companies and member states will have two years to adapt to the new requirements.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5G Expanded Services: Blessing, Threat Or Both?--Guyer Group WP on 5G security
See Why 5G Networks Need Embedded Security
Modern DDoS Mitigation Strategies for Service Providers: Adapt to Today’s Threat Landscape
Watch: How Service Providers Can Collaborate Against DDoS Attacks
Traffic Visibility: The Fast Path to SASE Success
NEW Infographic! Get the key service provider findings from our 2H 2020 Threat Report
Whitepaper: Learn how to detect and intelligently orchestrate mitigations for all types of DDoS attacks!
Security for the Telco Cloud
The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
E2E Autonomic Security Management and Control for 5G Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
September 22, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 2
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
October 4, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 6, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
How service assurance accelerates the path to hyperautomation and optimized service monetization By Luc-Yves Pagal Vinette, Director, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos Mendez, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why we need broadband-enabled power grids now By Robert F. Cruickshank III, Managing Member, GRIDIoT® Power Networks
Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE