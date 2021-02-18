Irdeto, Minim extend home network security partnership

AMSTERDAM – Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform security, today announces the extension of its partnership with Minim (OTCQB: MINM), the creator of innovative internet access products. In this extended partnership agreement, the Trusted Home solution by Irdeto and Minim will now be made available through Motorola branded cable modems and routers for cable operators of all sizes worldwide.

The integration of Trusted Home capabilities into Minim's Motorola branded cable gateways will enable operators to deliver the secure and robust connectivity that is essential for homes and businesses alike today. The first Trusted Home pre-integrated customer premises equipment to be made available is the Motorola MH7022, a whole home Wi-Fi system that includes one Wi-Fi Router and one Wi-Fi Satellite for fast internet speeds and reliable coverage of over 500 sq meter. The built-in AC2200 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi technology delivers powerful signal to multiple connected devices so subscribers can enjoy simultaneous 4K streaming, online gaming, work from home, and much more.

An AI-driven Wi-Fi management and security platform, Trusted Home by Irdeto and Minim is designed to equip operators with unprecedented network visibility and remote troubleshooting capabilities for top call issues— eliminating the need to deploy costly truck rolls. With the solution, subscribers also get access to a self-care mobile app for optimizing and personalizing their home internet experience with parental controls, privacy settings, ad blocking, security alerts, speed tests, and more. Trusted Home, as a result, helps operators boost customer satisfaction and retention while increasing ARPU and lowering support costs by as much as 50%.

