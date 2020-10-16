Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

In tit for tat, China to pass law restricting tech exports

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 10/16/2020
Comment (0)

Taking a leaf from the Trump administration's book, China appears poised to pass legislation placing restrictions on its technology exports, as the tech Cold War between Beijing and Washington chills further.

China's supreme legislative body, the National People's Congress Standing Committee, is set to pass this Export Control Law in its session which began on October 13 and ends October 17.

It's cold outside: The tech cold war between China and the US is reaching sub-arctic. (Source: zhang kaiyv on Unsplash)
It's cold outside: The tech cold war between China and the US is reaching sub-arctic.
(Source: zhang kaiyv on Unsplash)

The law creates a control list of sensitive technologies and materials which cannot be exported without special governmental license.

Furthermore, it explicitly sets out that one of its purposes is to permit Beijing to take retaliatory measures against countries that have "abused export control measures and damaged China's national security and interests."

China's stance on the export of technology, including algorithms, is crucial in whether Beijing will approve transfer of TikTok's US operations to a new company, TikTok Global, in which Oracle will have a 12.5% stake and Walmart 7.5%, alongside other investors.

This is the third review of the draft law which China's Ministry of Commerce first published in June 2017. There were previous reviews in December 2019 and June 2020, which substantial changes to the legislation during each, said the Xinhua news agency.

Code review

The draft language in this third review is couched more in terms of safeguarding national security and interests, said Xinhua. The original draft, when submitted by Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan, paid more attention to honoring China's international obligations in nonproliferation.

The law also now clarifies that export-controlled items of technology include data, including technical data.

The third draft further specifies that exporting controlled items illegally would constitute a criminal act, in addition to incurring administrative penalties.

One member of the body, Ouyang Changqiong, argued that source code and algorithms employed in technology should also receive explicit mention in the law, added China's official Legal Daily.

Another legislator and former ambassador to the US, Zhang Yesui, argued that China should especially use the law to protect its position in areas where it enjoyed technological advantages, including quantum communications technology and 5G.

US officials have noted Huawei controls one tenth of important 5G patents, while Shenzhen's SZ DJI Technology accounts for around 70% of the world's consumer drone market.

Access to vast reserves of user data in areas like facial recognition have boosted the position of Chinese companies in artificial intelligence, including both large incumbents like Alibaba and Tencent and upstarts like SenseTime.

Mindful of the interests of Chinese tech companies, lawmakers did argue that the legislation should not penalize technology companies too harshly, especially inadvertent violators.

Article 39 of the draft Chinese law says a business which has violated the law cannot apply for export licences until five years later. Legislator Lu Wei argued this should only hold for serious offences.

The Standing Committee is a body of 175 members, elected by the National's People's Congress which meets annually and has 2,980 members.

Moving on out

China's saw both its exports and imports make massive gains in September 2020, as the global economy restarts.

Chinese exports were up 9.9% from the same month a year earlier.

Over half of these exports were from China's tech sector. Personal protection equipment and technology required to work from home both figured largely in Chinese exports.

Want to know more about security? Check out our dedicated security channel here on Light Reading.

Meanwhile imports grew 13.2%, as China's tech sector stockpiled ahead of US export controls taking effect.

The Trump administration in mid-May announced US companies will need to receive government licenses before selling Huawei any microchip made using US equipment or software.

The US commerce department relaxed this slightly in June, saying US companies could share some export-controlled technology with Huawei in the context of setting international 5G standards.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 19, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day One: The Next Wave of 5G
October 20, 2020 Transforming 5G Networks With Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 21, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day Two: Private Mobile Networks
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 22, 2020 Cloud Native – The Next Frontier of Network Transformation
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
October 29, 2020 Edge Cloud – Monetizing Your Beachfront Property
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE