Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Huawei suspected of tracking MWC23 visitors

News Analysis

MWC23 – Visitors to Huawei's monster booth at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) are supposed to return their badges and lanyards when they leave. But at least a few leaked through Huawei's security perimeter onto other parts of the show floor. Attached to each lanyard is a small plastic container. It is presumably not meant to be taken apart, but several visitors who did that found themselves staring at what looks like a tiny electronic chip – the sort that might be used for tracking movement.

Rolf Werner, who recently joined Huawei rival Nokia as senior vice president of Europe, showed off one of the circuits during an interview with Light Reading and said they could be used as trackers. One possibility is that Huawei is using Beacon technology at its booth. Beacon relies on low-power signals for tracking over distances of up to 70 meters.

The plastic container attached to the lanyard includes what looks like circuitry. (Source: Light Reading)
The plastic container attached to the lanyard includes what looks like circuitry.
(Source: Light Reading)

The back of the Huawei badge does refer to the use of local-area radio systems that could aid tracking. It reads: "We use RFID and Bluetooth technology to collect the swipe time of this Huawei Card at the entrance of Huawei exhibition area, real-time location information and the residence time information of this Huawei Card holders within Huawei exhibition area, such information will be collected and processed only for the purpose of analyzing the overall interests of our invitees in our products to enhance our service quality. We will protect such information according to our Privacy Policy."

Light Reading sought comment from Huawei and at the time of publication had been told by a spokesperson that "the Huawei pass is used only in the booth and returned when visitors get out." The spokesperson went on to say: "There is no need to track location."

Unhappiness and surprise

Several visitors are known to be unhappy about the discovery. The garbled explanation about RFID and Bluetooth on the reverse of a badge few wearers are likely to examine does not smack of transparency. Others are surprised at what they see as Huawei's incautiousness. The company has regularly been accused of using tracker technology to spy on people in European countries. It was on these grounds that governments such as the UK's decided to restrict or ban Huawei in 5G.

On Twitter, one show visitor linked to a video image of a plastic container being taken apart at what is apparently Nokia's booth. While the source of the image could not be verified, it looks identical to the plastic containers seen by Light Reading. The accompanying text reads: "Opening the lanyard of one of our competitors in #MWC23 #MWC2023. OK – maybe it is just tracking which demos a visitor sees at our competitor's booth. Some of the people who found out did not like it at all. Some people forgot theirs in @Nokia booth."

The tweeter included a link to an explanation of European Union rules under the General Data Protection Regulation, noting that "individuals have the right to know what information is being collected about them, the purpose of the collection, and how it will be used."

The discovery of circuitry in Huawei lanyards is also potentially embarrassing for the GSM Association (GSMA), the lobby group that organizes MWC each year. The GSMA derives most of its annual revenues from MWC and spinoff shows, and Huawei is one of the big three exhibition sponsors (the others being Ericsson and Nokia). This year's event in Barcelona attracted more than 88,500 attendees, the GSMA has claimed. That would make MWC23 the biggest show since 2019.

Light Reading approached the GSMA for comment and received the following comment by email: "Of course you will be aware that some vendors do require booth visitors to remove competitor lanyards and branding for obvious reasons but the suggestion of tracking devices is a serious allegation. We are investigating that but don't have details to share at this moment."

Huawei was out in force at this year's MWC, showing off equipment and parading an army of executives. But it has been locked out of several Western markets on security grounds, and it remains subject to US sanctions cutting it off from vital componentry. Earlier this week, Tommi Uitto, the head of Nokia's mobile business group, said "high-risk vendors" unable to access the latest silicon designs were "going backward."

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5G Expanded Services: Blessing, Threat Or Both?--Guyer Group WP on 5G security
See Why 5G Networks Need Embedded Security
Modern DDoS Mitigation Strategies for Service Providers: Adapt to Today’s Threat Landscape
Watch: How Service Providers Can Collaborate Against DDoS Attacks
Traffic Visibility: The Fast Path to SASE Success
NEW Infographic! Get the key service provider findings from our 2H 2020 Threat Report
Whitepaper: Learn how to detect and intelligently orchestrate mitigations for all types of DDoS attacks!
Security for the Telco Cloud
The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
E2E Autonomic Security Management and Control for 5G Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 7, 2023 Unlocking real-world performance in Home Wi-Fi
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Former China Telecommunications Corporation CEO elected as World Broadband Association Board Chairman By The World Broadband Association (WBBA)
MTN and Huawei Sign MoU on improving digital inclusion and sustainable development in Africa By Huawei
New Calling, New Future — 5G New Calling Industry Development Forum Is Held During MWC Barcelona 2023 By Huawei
Huawei Proposes Certainty in Industry Development to Jointly Stride to the 5.5G Era By
China Mobile Guangdong, Shenzhen Metro Group, and Huawei Verify 1 m-Precision 5G Indoor Positioning By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE