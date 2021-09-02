Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Huawei looks for openings in Biden's defense

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 2/9/2021
Comment (0)

China's Huawei is beginning to probe President Biden's defenses as he works to assert control over the executive branch of the US government. The company this week filed a fresh lawsuit against the FCC's designation of Huawei as a national security threat. Meantime, the company's CEO wondered publicly whether a US-China reset was possible.

"I would welcome [a call from Biden]" Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei said Tuesday in translated comments provided to The Verge. "I would talk with him about common development. Both the US and China need to develop their economies, as this is good for our society and financial balance."

Ren continued: "Allowing US companies to supply goods to Chinese customers is conducive to their own financial performance. If Huawei's production capacity expanded, that would mean US companies could sell more. It's a win-win situation. I believe the new administration will weigh and balance these interests as they consider their policies. We still hope to be able to buy a lot of US components, parts, and machinery so that US companies can also develop with the Chinese economy."

Legal wrangling

Separately, Huawei filed a lawsuit Monday in the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit asking for a review of an FCC ruling last year that found the company poses a national security threat.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the FCC is standing firm on the issue. "Last year the FCC issued a final designation identifying Huawei as a national security threat based on a substantial body of evidence developed by the FCC and numerous US national security agencies," an FCC official told the publication. "We will continue to defend that decision."

Biden's choice to head the FCC, Jessica Rosenworcel, is moving quickly to shore up the agency's guidelines on the topic. As one of her first acts, she said the agency would vote on new rules designed to line up the agency's actions against Huawei with related Congressional legislation.

The FCC's stance against Huawei is being closely watched, considering the agency is in the midst of allocating almost $2 billion for a "rip and replace" program designed to remove Huawei and ZTE equipment from US networks. That program continues to generate complexities: For example, Alaska's TelAlaska now argues it will need to replace its network switches in addition to its Huawei radios because no other equipment is compatible with its switches.

"TelAlaska does not have final figures at this time, but it is pretty clear that replacing its cellular switches will entail costs that are at up to 10 times the costs of replacing its Huawei equipment," the company told the FCC.

Potential ambiguity

Nonetheless, there appear to be indications that the Biden administration won't exactly follow the Trump administration's opposition to Huawei and China.

For example, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has repeatedly refused to say whether Huawei will remain on the US Commerce Department's economic blacklist, dubbed the "entity list."

But Governor Gina Raimondo, Biden's nominee to lead the Commerce Department, said she has "no reason to believe that entities [including Huawei] on those lists should not be there."

"I will not hesitate to encourage the use of the entity list, the military end user list, and other appropriate tools within the scope of commerce authorities to protect US national security and foreign policy interests," Raimondo wrote in response to Congressional questions on the topic.

But Raimondo did not specifically say that Huawei would remain on the entity list indefinitely.

For his part, Huawei's Ren doesn't appear to be holding his breath. According to the AP, he said it was "very unlikely" Huawei will be removed from the Commerce Department's blacklist. "I won't say it's impossible, but it's extremely unlikely. We basically aren't considering it a possibility," Ren said.

Ren also dismissed rumors that Huawei would sell its own smartphone division following the sale of its Honor phone business. "We will never sell our device business," he said.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN and O-RAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE