Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Huawei CFO case ends with everyone looking bad

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 9/27/2021
Comment (0)

Since the end of the Cold War, hostage-taking has been mainly associated with AK47-toting lunatics in the Middle East, the sort of people who chain non-combatants to radiators for several years and accidentally kill relatives at parties by letting off celebratory bursts of automatic gunfire. More recently, Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko proved he belongs in their company by hijacking a Ryanair plane and imprisoning one of its passengers – a Belarusian journalist who had written some unflattering stories about his country's ruler.

Economic superpower China officially joined the hostage takers' club this month. Nearly three years ago, it rounded up two Canadian citizens working in China – Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – and marched them into a Chinese jail. The imprisonment of the two Michaels came shortly after Canada had detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecom equipment giant Huawei, at the behest of US authorities pursuing charges of fraud. China, of course, insisted it was not retaliating and that Kovrig and Spavor were being prosecuted for spying. Their release, moments after the US dropped its extradition case against Meng, proved that was a lie.

That outcome for the Canadians is perhaps the only positive thing about the entire Meng affair, and yet it effectively confirms China as a rogue state. Nor will it reflect well on Huawei. The firm has long claimed to have no government ties, but its government stooped to kidnapping to fight Huawei's corner. That will not make any Western politician comfortable about letting Huawei through the door.

While the full details of their captivity have yet to emerge, it is safe to assume Kovrig and Spavor were not downing Singapore Slings poolside at the Mandarin Oriental. Back in 2019, they were reportedly being interrogated for up to eight hours a day and subjected to 24-hour artificial lighting. It goes without saying, but there was none of the due process taken for granted in democracies.

Detention in Vancouver was less brutal for Meng. Placed under house arrest in her multi-million-dollar property, she was free to roam most of the city, although not to leave it. In an open letter published in December 2019, she waxed lyrical about the dense forests and crimson hills she could see. The prison cell views were probably less uplifting for Kovrig and Spavor.

Politically motivated, vindictive and pointless

Flimsy as the case against Huawei's CFO may have been, it was carried out in full view of the Western media. Even documents that Canada refused to admit to court were made publicly available. The doubts those and other papers cast on the charge against Meng – that she misled HSBC bank over Huawei's relationship with Skycom, an equipment maker that sold products into Iran – may have helped to bring the case down. While the world could read every day about Meng's plight, there was only a sinister silence about the Michaels.

But nobody comes out of the affair with any credit. An extradition case that threatened to last several years looked politically motivated, vindictive and increasingly pointless. Originally, it seemed like an opening move in the campaign against Huawei, one that would eventually justify sanctions. Yet those sanctions were imposed in parallel to court proceedings, and they have been comprehensive. Denied US technologies, Huawei's smartphone business is quickly crumbling. Its networks division is being slowly throttled.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

It matters not, then, whether Skycom sold US products into Iran, a detail that could have landed HSBC in trouble with US authorities. While the operation of a front company selling products to uranium-enriching mullahs does not smack of transparency, the US has already hurt Huawei's telecom business in all the ways it can. Stopping its fast-growing cloud venture would mean leaning on other countries that still buy from Huawei. But that tactic is nothing new.

The denouement was farcical and full of contradictory but face-saving legalese. Meng's lawyers say she has agreed to deferred prosecution in 2022, but that will obviously never happen. She was allowed to return home to China after she admitted some wrongdoing, according to early reports, but her lawyers' statement makes clear "she has not pleaded guilty."

China's nationalistic and state-controlled press was jubilant in its coverage, treating Meng's homecoming as an outright US defeat without even acknowledging the existence of Kovrig and Spavor. Back in totalitarian China, Meng was on her best behavior, dutifully praising dictator Xi Jinping and thanking his minions. Even with a tracker attached to her ankle, she would have had more freedom in Canada.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Nokia return will not end doubts about O-RAN

Changes made by the specifications group have satisfied the Finnish equipment vendor, but they remain unclear to the wider world.

Three UK helps bring back the roaming empire

Despite saying it would not reintroduce the fees customers pay to use their phones abroad, Three has now copied BT and Vodafone in doing just that.

O-RAN Alliance: Open by name, closed by nature, reckons Europe

The group that defines specifications for open RAN wants to be treated like a standards body, but it does not appear to meet the WTO's criteria.

The greenwashing of telecom

Telco claims about carbon neutrality and renewables adoption should be viewed with considerable skepticism.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
September 29, 2021 Voice over 5G: The future of voice services
September 29, 2021 Number Portability – How important is it and why should I care?
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
IIoT in Power Utilities: From SCADA to Smart Grid By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor, for RAD
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
BT demonstrates architectural benefits of disaggregated network By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE