Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

How AT&T's utility dreams crashed and burned

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 1/29/2021
Comment (0)

For almost four years, AT&T and Nokia worked diligently to sell private wireless LTE services to utility operators around the country.

And for a while, the effort looked like it would be a smashing success. In 2019, AT&T reported it counted contracts with 15 different utility companies across 18 states in the US, with another 14 utilities on the hook. The utilities planned to lease spectrum in AT&T's WCS C and D Block holdings to build private wireless networks using Nokia's LTE equipment for a range of services like meter monitoring and disaster recovery.

"AT&T reasonably expect[ed] to contract with those utilities to deploy LTE smart grid service over the next 12-24 months," the operator told the FCC.

And then the FCC messed everything up, at least according to AT&T.

"Changes to the market dashed these expectations," AT&T wrote. "Significantly, as a result of commission actions, other spectrum became available to utilities, causing them to alter or reconsider their interest in leasing AT&T's WCS spectrum."

Better options

AT&T specifically pointed to the FCC's moves in 2020 to auction 3.5GHz CBRS spectrum licenses, and its decision to allow LTE operations in the 900MHz band. Utilities leapt at the opportunities: Almost a dozen utility providers purchased CBRS spectrum in the auction, and a growing number have been inking deals to use 900MHz licenses from Anterix.

"Utilities found the prospect of holding their own broadband spectrum licenses potentially more attractive than leasing C and D Block spectrum from AT&T," the operator candidly admitted. "As the utilities decided to pursue (or at least contemplated pursuing) spectrum alternatives, new contracts became harder for AT&T to secure in a timely fashion. Utilities already under contract took a wait-and-see approach instead of making long-term commitments to new deployments. On top of the challenges posed by newly available spectrum, the COVID-19 pandemic stretched the already-lengthy utility decision making process past the point where deployment was possible by the buildout deadlines. With all these headwinds, AT&T's progress toward the alternative performance benchmark for its C and D Block licenses slowed significantly over the past year."

This, according to AT&T, was the last straw.

AT&T told the FCC it has "terminated its agreements with utilities to provide LTE smart-grid service over that WCS spectrum ... None of the C and D Block networks that AT&T had begun to deploy remains active."

It's not clear which utilities had planned to use AT&T's WCS spectrum, but utility provider Ameren last year said it tested operations in AT&T's WCS spectrum. In December, Ameren inked a 30-year lease from Anterix for 900MHz spectrum.

AT&T and Nokia in October announced they would begin offering private wireless LTE services in CBRS spectrum.

Not for lack of trying

This brings to a close almost a decade of attempts by AT&T to somehow make money from the two unpaired 5MHz C and D Block channels it purchased from NextWave Wireless in 2012 in a broader deal valued at up to $600 million. AT&T initially had planned to leave those C and D Blocks vacant to prevent interference, instead running its mobile LTE operations in WCS A and B Block spectrum. But shortly after buying the spectrum, AT&T signed an agreement with SiriusXM (which operates its service in nearby spectrum) to run LTE operations in the WCS C and D Blocks.

Over the course of the past decade or so, AT&T told the FCC it tried everything in those C and D Blocks "including fixed wireless local loop service; reconfiguring the 2.3GHz band (e.g., by reducing the center frequencies of the A, B, and D Blocks); low-power network overlay used for communication among Internet of Things-type devices; additional CMRS network capacity in indoor spaces like arenas or convention centers; supplemental downlink; LTE Direct (a device-to-device technology enabling the discovery of devices within a certain proximity); air-to-ground service; wireless backhaul; mobile broadband as part of AT&T's CMRS network."

Nothing was successful.

The company's utility effort, launched in 2016 with Nokia, represented a last-ditch attempt by the company to make money from its WCS C and D Blocks. AT&T managed to obtain a spectrum-buildout waiver from the FCC for the strategy; the agency gave AT&T a few extra years to launch commercial services in the C and D Blocks. If AT&T doesn't put the C and D Blocks to use, the spectrum licenses could revert back to the FCC's control.

SiriusXM deal

Now, AT&T has essentially given up on the C and D Blocks. The company told the FCC it has reached an agreement with satellite radio operator SiriusXM to transfer the licenses to SiriusXM. The FCC would have to approve the transaction; terms of the deal were not disclosed.

SiriusXM has its own plans for the C and D Blocks.

"SiriusXM plans to offer a service to public safety organizations like FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] and Homeland Security where WCS SiriusXM devices are placed in advance of emergencies to provide one-way communications to those received in cases where the communication infrastructure is significantly impacted," explained Brian Goemmer, the founder of spectrum-tracking company AllNet Insights & Analytics, in comments to Light Reading. Goemmer first uncovered AT&T's new filings on the WCS topic.

"No mention was made of whether any hardware or software changes would need to be completed on SiriusXM satellites to support wider operations into the WCS bands," Goemmer added.

Whether SiriusXM will be able to succeed where AT&T failed remains to be seen.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE