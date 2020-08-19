Hitron, SAM team on connected home security

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Hitron Technologies, the fastest growing DOCSIS customer premises equipment (CPE) manufacturer in North America, today announced its partnership with SAM Seamless Network, the software-only enterprise-grade cybersecurity solution for unmanaged home networks.

As the number of IoT and connected devices in the home continue to grow, so do security threats. SAM's research shows devices receive on average 6-8 attacks each day and nearly 60% of IoT devices are vulnerable to medium- or high-severity attacks, and many consumers lack the tools or awareness to protect themselves from such attacks and as a result, consumer IoT devices are attractive, low-hanging fruit for hackers and other cyber criminals.

The partnership will incorporate SAM's cybersecurity software into Hitron gateways to protect home and small-medium business networks, and all their associated connected devices. Service providers can offer network/IoT security and parental control services and give subscribers peace of mind in the connected home.

SAM's security software will be integrated into the Hitron ecosystem, including HitronCloud, a cloud-based solution that monitors, manages and optimizes home broadband gateway and Wi-Fi networks.

