Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Hackers bring Sierra Wireless to a standstill

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 3/23/2021
Comment (0)

Canadian IoT company Sierra Wireless announced that its systems were hacked over the weekend and, as a result, has shut down production at its manufacturing sites.

The company's stock tumbled by more than 12% on the news today, falling to around $15 per share.

"The company's website and other internal operations have also been disrupted by the attack," the company disclosed Tuesday morning in a release. "The company believes it will restart production at these facilities and resume normal operations soon. In the meantime, Sierra Wireless asks its customers and partners for their patience as it seeks to remediate the situation."

Sierra Wireless' website was not accessible as of Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Sierra Wireless)
Sierra Wireless' website was not accessible as of Tuesday afternoon.
(Source: Sierra Wireless)

The company also said it will have to withdraw its previous forecast of around $110 million in revenues in the first quarter.

Importantly, the company said that it believes its customers have not been affected by the hack. "At this time, Sierra Wireless believes the impact of the attack was limited to Sierra Wireless systems, as the company maintains a clear separation between its internal IT systems and customer facing products and services," the company said.

Sierra Wireless is not the only company in the telecom industry to be targeted by hackers. For example, T-Mobile said earlier this year that hackers gained unauthorized access to some of its customers' personal information, including potentially phone numbers and call records. And in 2012, prior to Nortel's collapse, hackers reportedly sunk their talons into the telecom vendor as far back as 2000 and never let go.

Sierra Wireless sells 2G, 3G and 4G wireless modems, routers and gateways as well as software, tools and services, primarily targeting the Internet of Things (IoT) industry. The company counts more than 1,300 employees globally and operates R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia.

Some financial analysts acknowledged Sierra's stumble. The company "is already facing a tight global supply chain environment that is impacting its ability to source various components and the ransomware attack does create some additional near-term challenges," wrote the financial analysts at B. Riley Securities in a note to investors Tuesday, shortly after the company announced the hack.

Sierra Wireless isn't the only company suffering from component supply problems amid a global shortage. Indeed, Gogo announced earlier this month that it will need to delay the launch of its planned 5G network from this year to 2022 due to problems stemming from the global chipset shortage.

The B. Riley Securities analysts stressed that the overall situation at Sierra Wireless is improving. "Despite the near-term setbacks, we remain optimistic about the trajectory of Sierra Wireless' turnaround given the improving global demand, growing base of recurring revenue, and significant 5G opportunity in 2022 and beyond," the analysts wrote. "We reiterate our Buy rating and believe the temporary dislocation represents an additional buying opportunity for longer-term investors."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
March 29, 2021 Speedy Recovery of SMEs Enabled by ICT
March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What to Keep in Mind When Considering Offering SD-WAN-as-a-Service By Satish Madiraju, Fortinet
Expert sees a link between connectivity and security in a post-pandemic world By Huawei
Technology to Power an Inclusive Recovery By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
South Korea’s LG U+ Proves Early 5G Market Entry Is a Plus By Huawei
Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE