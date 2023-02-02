German BSI OKs Adva layer 2 encryption tech

MUNICH – Adva Network Security today announced that its flagship 10Gbit/s edge solution with ConnectGuard™ Ethernet encryption has been approved for the transmission of classified data by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). With BSI clearance to transport VS-NfD and NATO RESTRICTED (NR) information, the FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH) enables customers to deploy a secure network access device guaranteed to meet stringent regulatory requirements. With comprehensive demarcation capabilities and an optional server blade, the device offers several additional advantages, such as precise synchronization and NFV hosting. Its approval by the BSI will be a major boost for customers with high security standards.

The FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH) is a compact, power-efficient solution for network access that combines 10Gbit/s Carrier Ethernet, IP service demarcation, and aggregation with a rich set of programmability and synchronization features. It offers robust network protection with dynamic key exchange and hardware tamper protection for the most sensitive data, and is also ready to support quantum-safe key exchange. The approval of the FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH) by the BSI follows certification for the ADVA FSP 3000 Layer 1 encryption solution, which is already playing a key role in the transport of EU- and NATO-classified data. Customers can now have complete peace of mind that their data at both Layers 1 and 2 is secured to the most rigorous standards and compliance requirements.

