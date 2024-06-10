Frontier's customer data may be held for ransom by hackers – report

RansomHub, an extortion group, claimed responsibility for an April attack on Frontier, according to a report. Now the group said it's auctioning up to 5GB of data on up to 2 million Frontier customers.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies

June 10, 2024

2 Min Read
Security breach, system hacked alert with red broken padlock icon
(Source: NicoElNino/Alamy Stock Photo)

It appears a hacker group called RansomHub may have stolen customer data from Frontier Communications in April and is now holding it for ransom. However, specifics on the incident remain unclear, and Frontier isn't providing many details.

The latest: Frontier told the Maine Attorney General that the personal information of around 750,000 customers were "accessed by a third party during a recent cyber incident," according to a message the company sent to affected customers. Frontier said it would provide affected customers with free credit monitoring and identity-theft resolution services for one year through Kroll. The company also said it has taken steps "to further strengthen our network security and prevent further access by the third party."

Frontier said it "notified law enforcement and applicable regulatory authorities."

The company previously disclosed that the third party involved in the April 14 incident "was likely a cybercrime group, which gained access to, among other information, personally identifiable information."

Even more concerning, Bleeping Computer reported this week that RansomHub, an extortion group, claimed responsibility for the April attack on Frontier. And now the group is auctioning up to 5GB of data on up to 2 million Frontier customers.

"Data is more than 2 million customer with address name email ssn credit score date of birth and phone number. We gave frontier 2 months to contact us but they don't care about clients data," according to a post from RansomHub reported by Bleeping Computer.

According to the publication, RansomHub said Frontier has until June 14 to respond to its demands, and then it will auction the data to the highest bidder.

Frontier hasn't commented on the incident beyond its initial SEC filing in April and its recent warning to the Maine Attorney General.

According to Leichtman Research Group, Frontier is the seventh largest broadband Internet supplier in the US, with almost 3 million customers. The company's copper and fiber network stretches across large portions of the East and West Coasts.

Frontier, of course, is not the only network operator to suffer technical problems. For example, EchoStar's Dish Network last year reported a "cybersecurity incident" that impacted its ability to install services, take payments and provide customer care for several weeks.

About the Author(s)

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Security breach, system hacked alert with red broken padlock icon
Security
Frontier's customer data may be held for ransom by hackers – reportFrontier's customer data may be held for ransom by hackers – report
byMike Dano
Jun 10, 2024
2 Min Read
Drones being flown by two technicians
IOT
Eurobites: Vodafone launches drone management platform in GermanyEurobites: Vodafone launches drone management platform in Germany
byPaul Rainford
Jun 10, 2024
3 Min Read
President Trump Delivers Remarks During a Coronavirus Update Briefing President Donald J. Trump listens
Digital Divide
Will Trump pause BEAD?Will Trump pause BEAD?
byMike Dano
Jun 10, 2024
4 Min Read
Group of five people holding smartphones.
AI & Machine Learning
Operators to play a 'tricky game' with AI-capable smartphone sales – Canalys reportOperators to play a 'tricky game' with AI-capable smartphone sales – Canalys report
byKelsey Ziser
Jun 10, 2024
3 Min Read
Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Our Latest Videos

NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield speaks at Network X Americas 2024
Digital Divide
NTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEADNTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEAD
Ericsson's Paul Challoner
Open RAN
Ericsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN dealEricsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN deal
GFiber CTO John Keib speaks at Network X Americas in Irving, Texas.
OSS/BSS/CX
GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'
Broadband Forum CEO Craig Thomas at Network X Americas
Broadband
Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'
Lori Thomas, SVP of Strategic Engagement and Transformation, MetTel
The Edge Network
MetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunitiesMetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunities