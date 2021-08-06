Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Fortinet simplifies network operations by enhancing security fabric with Digital Experience Monitoring

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/8/2021
Comment (0)

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced two new offerings to accelerate AIOps Network Operations with FortiMonitor and FortiAIOps. Fortinet is now extending network monitoring beyond the Fortinet Security Fabric to third party network infrastructures, applications and clouds, providing comprehensive Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) with FortiMonitor. FortiAIOps leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models to eliminate manual analysis and correlates data from every network edge, automating anomaly detection.

Complexity of Fragmented Network Operations Impeding Digital Experience

Driven by the user experience, digital transformation requires network teams to ensure the quality of user experience on all applications with comprehensive visibility. However, disjointed tools for LAN, WAN, cloud performance and security monitoring are impeding the holistic end-to-end user to application visibility and adding operational complexity. Due to multilayered, distributed and complex networks, the root cause analysis (RCA) to resolve user experience issues is not trivial and takes longer to resolve. Operators are taking longer to remediate user experience issues due to manual operations and processes to implement network changes.

Fortinet Fabric Management Center-NOC Automates and Simplifies Network Operations

To address digital experience challenges, Fortinet is enhancing its Fabric Management Center – NOC with FortiMonitor and FortiAIOps to simplify operations for network teams. Taking a security-driven networking approach, Fortinet Fabric Management Center-NOC provides network teams an easy way to observe, correlate and respond across heterogeneous and distributed networks. This simplifies network operations with comprehensive monitoring and automation by leveraging years of experience building AI and ML models – processing on an average more than 100 billion network security events a day – extending now to network operations. Through the new offerings and existing Fortinet Security Fabric portfolio, organizations achieve the following:

  • Improved Visibility: FortiMonitor improves the digital experience visibility by enabling network operations to observe anomalies in the user to application access with a breadth of coverage across device, LAN, WAN and cloud edges.
  • Reduced Mean-Time-To-Identify (MTTI): FortiAIOps reduces MTTI by correlating data from various network domains to easily pin-point root causes and anomalies.
  • Increased efficiency: FortiMonitor and FortiSOAR can increase network operations' efficiency with automation to respond proactively with more than 300 integrations with Fabric-Ready Partners part of the Open Fabric Ecosystem.

Fortinet Inc.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 10, 2021 OTN to Edge, Building Simplified Architecture for premium experience
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Shooting at a Moving Target, Together By Roland Étienne, Head of Global Care, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core – Part 2 By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Rethinking networking in a 'post MPLS' world By Greg Bryan, Senior Manager, Enterprise Research, TeleGeography
Fixed wireless, FTTH or satellite? It depends... By
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE