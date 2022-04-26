Sign In Register
Security

FirstNet's CEO departs for private sector

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/26/2022
Comment (0)

RESTON, Virginia – The First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Edward Parkinson will be leaving the organization to pursue an opportunity in the private sector. FirstNet Authority Deputy CEO Lisa Casias will assume the role of acting CEO, effective May 10, while a search to select the next CEO is conducted.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the public safety community and deliver the communications network they've needed for so long," said Parkinson. "Seeing FirstNet advance from concept to reality during my tenure has been exciting; the network is transforming public safety operations and enabling first responders to save more lives and keep their communities safer."

Mr. Parkinson was one of the first employees at the FirstNet Authority and has served in a number of leadership roles since joining the organization in 2013. He was responsible for successfully coordinating network buildout plans with the Governors in all 55 states and territories and Washington, D.C. He also directed the FirstNet Authority's first set of investments into the network, which set FirstNet on a path to offering 5G services and expanded the fleet of deployables to enhance coverage.

"With Ed's leadership, the FirstNet Authority has overseen the growth and advancement of the network and built strong, trusted relationships with the public safety community," said Stephen Benjamin, FirstNet Authority Board Chair. "We are grateful for the leadership and experience that Ed brought to the FirstNet Authority and wish him all the success in his future plans."

First Responder Network Authority

