FirstNet helps LAPD take critical step in safety innovation

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Police Department is expanding its use of FirstNet® – the only network built with and for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. With FirstNet, LAPD is equipping officers with new tools, expanded capabilities and reliable access to critical information while in the field, allowing the department to better serve those who live, work and visit Los Angeles.

FirstNet, Built with AT&T is designed to improve interoperable communications across public safety entities nationwide, allowing first responders to communicate with one another easily and quickly during everyday situations, big events or emergencies. This is integral to solving the communications challenges public safety has experienced in the past.

After choosing FirstNet during the pandemic to help modernize the department's communication technology, LAPD is further investing in officer and community safety. Previously using pooled devices for its officers, LAPD has committed to expanding its communication solutions. By providing updated FirstNet-enabled, department issued iPhone 13 Pro Max Devices to each officer, the department will help better coordinate communications and create more opportunities for technological innovation.

The department's patrol vehicles will also be outfitted with Cradlepoint routers that will provide network connectivity for officers in the field, giving the department a path to 5G and further technological innovation in the field.

In addition, LAPD officers will be equipped with Intrepid Network's Response for FirstNet® platform. The Response platform is a FirstNet Certified™ simple-to-use web and mobile situational awareness platform that enables teams to effectively communicate, collaborate and coordinate and make better, more informed decisions based on near real-time information. Response for FirstNet also integrates Incident Command System (ICS) reporting into its platform. The integration of ICS allows officers to streamline the ICS form filling process by combining mobile and cloud-based custom automation to fill out every ICS report needed in just a few clicks.

LAPD joined FirstNet to provide first responders unthrottled access to an entire public safety ecosystem of mission-ready tools and capabilities, including:

The only nationwide communications platform that allows us to coordinate emergency responses efficiently and effectively across agencies and jurisdictions.

Always-on priority and preemption to give us reliable access to the connection we need – and protecting us from network congestion.

A separate, dedicated and highly secure network core purpose-built for public safety's sensitive communications.

Innovative tools – like public safety-centric applications, mission-critical solutions and connected devices – to give us more actionable information for heightened situational awareness.

A dedicated fleet of 150+ deployable network assets public safety agencies can call upon for additional connectivity at no extra charge during remote situations, planned events or urgent crises—a unique benefit to the industry.

Access to holistic public safety health and wellness tools and resources, like ROG the Dog, that go beyond network connectivity—all powered by the FirstNet Health & Wellness Coalition, which represents more than 5.1 million first responders.

