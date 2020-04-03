FCC to avoid 'non-critical large gatherings' amid COVID-19 concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Given the ongoing increase in COVID-19 cases, both internationally and in the United States, the FCC has put in place new measures to protect the health of its staff. To begin with, visitors who, during the most recent 14 days, have been in any country that is the subject of a COVID-19-related CDC Level 3 Travel Warning are not being allowed to enter FCC facilities, including its Washington, DC Headquarters. At the current time, these countries are China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea. Similarly, employees and contractors who, during the most recent 14 days, have been in any of these countries are being asked not to enter FCC facilities.

Moreover, the FCC is suspending until further notice non-critical FCC domestic and international travel. In addition, the Commission is suspending until further notice any FCC involvement in non-critical large gatherings that involve participants from across the country and/or around the world.

The Chairman’s Office, in consultation with the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, the Office of Managing Director, and Office of General Counsel, will continue to monitor developments and will implement additional precautions (or relax current precautions) should circumstances warrant.

FCC