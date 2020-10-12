Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
NGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

FCC pays lip service to open RAN in 'rip and replace' program

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 12/10/2020
Comment (0)

The FCC voted Thursday to implement a program that will pay some US network operators to rip out their Huawei and ZTE equipment and replace it with "trusted" infrastructure.

However, the effort's details remain somewhat vague, including exactly where network operators can turn to for replacement parts.

Interestingly, the agency did offer one clear guideline on the topic: It's OK for network operators in the program to use open RAN equipment.

"The Replacement List should include equipment and services equipped, or upgradable to, be used in O-RAN, or in virtualized networks," the FCC wrote in its new 130-page order on the topic, using the "O-RAN" moniker to refer to open RAN technology. "Including O-RAN equipment and services ... is consistent with the Secure Networks Act's requirement that the Replacement List be technologically neutral."

FCC officials have made no secret of their interest in open RAN, having recently held a full-day seminar on the topic.

Not surprisingly, the FCC's open RAN comments raised cheers from open RAN proponents.

"Mavenir applauds today's FCC vote to protect mobile networks from equipment that poses serious threats to US national security, and we appreciate the FCC's determination that open RAN solutions will be eligible for the Secure and Trusted Communications Network Reimbursement Program," the company wrote in a statement distributed to the media. Mavenir builds both open RAN hardware and software.

"The Open RAN Policy Coalition applauds the Federal Communications Commission for its unanimous vote in support of making open RAN solutions eligible for the Secure and Trusted Communications Network Reimbursement Program," said Open RAN Policy Coalition Executive Director Diane Rinaldo in a statement distributed to the media. The association is pushing governments around the world to promote open RAN technology. "Because open and interoperable interfaces provide a foundation and architecture for security in the US communications supply chain, carriers should be encouraged to consider such solutions when upgrading or replacing equipment."

However, the FCC declined to provide specifics on exactly which vendors, and exactly what equipment, US operators can use to replace equipment from the Chinese vendors, which has been deemed a threat to national security.

"We establish, and will publish on our website, a Replacement List that will identify the categories of suggested replacements of real and virtual hardware and software equipment and services to guide of providers removing covered communications equipment from their networks," the FCC wrote. "The Replacement List should include categories of replacements rather than try to identify suggested replacements, because ... creating a list of suggested replacements would have negative consequences, such as the Commission being seen as picking favored equipment and manufacturers and imposing de facto mandates of specific equipment."

Added the agency: "We believe the better approach in developing the Replacement List is to identify categories of replacement equipment and services that providers of advanced communications service could then look to as they determine the proper equipment and services for their networks."

The FCC also argued that maintaining a detailed list of replacements would remove the incentive for operators to conduct their own security assessments – assessments that apparently did not identify Huawei and ZTE as security threats in the first place.

Regardless, a number of telecom trade groups cheered the FCC's new ruling.

"TIA members support the FCC's order for this important program that will facilitate the replacement of network equipment that could pose a significant threat to our national security," said David Stehlin, CEO of TIA, in a statement. "In the midst of a pandemic, we depend on our networks more than ever to keep us working and learning from home."

Despite the FCC's unanimous ruling on the program, the issue is not over. The FCC has estimated the full "rip and replace" program could cost $2 billion or more, money that Congress must still allocate.

"The FCC stands ready to fully implement the reimbursement program once Congress provides this funding," outgoing FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 14, 2020 Key Capabilities of 5G Services: Planning, Deployment, Operation and Optimization
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Business Case for Routed Optical Networking By Bill Gartner, SVP/GM Optics and Optical, Cisco
Telcos Must Work With the Messaging Ecosystem to Maximize Revenues From 5G By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Capturing the Opportunities of 4G Migration and Building Foundations for 5G By Phillip Kendall, Strategy Analytics
'5G City': Building a Sustainable City By Huawei
Digging Deeply Into DOCSIS 4.0 By Antronix
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge By Amol Phadke, Google Cloud
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE