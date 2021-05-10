Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Facebook outage should frighten everyone

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 10/5/2021
Comment (0)

Twitter will attract little sympathy from Facebook engineers if (when?) it is struck by an outage lasting several hours. When Facebook suffered that misfortune on October 4, Twitter opted for schadenfreude, tweeting "hello literally everyone" in a fittingly infantile response by a site that has turned millions of people into juvenile halfwits and playground bullies.

The gloating invites future ridicule if Twitter's engineers or systems turn out to be less than perfect, and Twitter could publicly have spared a thought for Facebook's customers and users – many of whom it undoubtedly serves as well. For some, the disruption would have been a minor inconvenience that stopped them uploading the latest holiday snaps or scrolling absentmindedly through their friends' posts on the commute home. For others, including smaller businesses that rely on Facebook and its WhatsApp service as important advertising and communication channels, an outage lasting six hours would have been costly and a bit frightening.

Facebook's five-year share price ($)
Source: Google Finance
Source: Google Finance

It was subsequently blamed by Facebook on configuration changes to the backbone routers that bounce traffic between its data centers. "This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt," said the company in a blog. The root cause – a "faulty configuration change," in Facebook's words – suggests human error may have been responsible. Sabotage has not been ruled out, either. The outage, intriguingly, comes after Frances Haugen, a whistleblowing former employee, leaked internal documents that do not show Facebook in a flattering light.

A cost was borne by Facebook's investors, too. The company's share price closed 4.89% down on the Nasdaq on Monday as netizens flocked to other services and markets weighed the financial impact of the outage. Facebook's share price has lost 14% of its value since the beginning of August, although it has gained 175% in the last five years.

Human error

This is the third major Internet outage that has occurred in the last five months. In June, websites including Amazon, Reddit, Twitch, the UK government portal and those of several newspapers – the New York Times, the Financial Times and the Guardian – all went offline for about an hour when Fastly, a content delivery network, ran into technical problems (caused, it subsequently transpired, when a Fastly customer stumbled on a software bug while changing computer settings).

That was followed in July by another brief outage affecting Barclays, HSBC, British Airways and Airbnb, among others. The culprit that time was Akamai, another content delivery network whose own engineers set off the bug that brought down a chunk of the Internet. Two years earlier, the Internet Society, a US not-for-profit group, had issued a warning about dependency on a handful of Internet companies in a report called "Consolidation in the Internet economy." Akamai, it said, was one of just four dominant providers in the market for DNS (domain name server) hosting. And 87.5% of the world's top 1,000 websites were reliant on CDNs by August 2018, up from just 50% in June 2014.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The succession of incidents worryingly demonstrates how just a few private-sector companies operate the levers and pedals that make the Internet move. Their fallibility has been shown just as entire economic sectors are hitching themselves to the Internet – something that did not even exist 40 years ago – and being admonished if they are slow to join the online revolution. Cybercrime, sometimes orchestrated by government agencies, is on the rise, too.

Sadly, Internet dependency does not receive the attention it deserves. Those who raise questions are typically dismissed as technophobes or Luddites. Governments and companies have decided they would rather worry about climate change (previously known as global warming) or the coronavirus. But the Internet is starting to look like a plane carrying VIPs, flown by error-prone pilots as rockets are fired at it from the ground. The next outage threatens to be much worse.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Huawei CFO case ends with everyone looking bad

The only positive thing about this case was the release of two innocent Canadians, and yet that also confirms China as the worst kind of state.

Nokia return will not end doubts about O-RAN

Changes made by the specifications group have satisfied the Finnish equipment vendor, but they remain unclear to the wider world.

Three UK helps bring back the roaming empire

Despite saying it would not reintroduce the fees customers pay to use their phones abroad, Three has now copied BT and Vodafone in doing just that.

O-RAN Alliance: Open by name, closed by nature, reckons Europe

The group that defines specifications for open RAN wants to be treated like a standards body, but it does not appear to meet the WTO's criteria.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximise Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
Timing and Synchronization Are Key to 5G By Kashif Hussain, Wireless Solutions Director, VIAVI Solutions
IIoT in Power Utilities: From SCADA to Smart Grid By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor, for RAD
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE