Security

F5 clinches Volterra deal

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/25/2021
Comment (0)

SEATTLE – F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV), the leader in application security and delivery, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Volterra, the first universal edge-as-a-service platform. With the addition of Volterra's technology, F5 is creating an edge platform built for enterprises and service providers that will be security-first and app-driven with unlimited scale.

Volterra's unique multi-cloud technology solves key edge and security problems and has allowed it to quickly gain more than fifty enterprise customers, including three of the top fifteen global telcos.

The F5+Volterra Edge 2.0 Platform

The modern edge has been evolving for more than twenty years. The F5+Volterra Edge 2.0 platform will be designed to address challenges found with current edge solutions that are built on CDNs and have limited security features. This new enterprise-focused edge is security-first and app-driven, with unlimited scale.

Security-first. The sophistication of cybercriminals and nation states has increased to the point that commodity security is no longer capable of effectively protecting enterprises. F5+Volterra's Edge 2.0 platform will deliver the full range of F5's industry-leading security products in a SaaS model. F5's AI technology for fraud and abuse protection—the primary line of cyberdefense for the majority of the largest banks, airlines, and federal agencies—will be made easily deployable by any enterprise.

App-driven. The edge should meet the requirements of the app, not the other way around. The Volterra platform is based on industry-standard containers, enabling enterprises to "build once, deploy globally," rather than rewriting code based on a closed edge provider's constraints. F5 simplifies operations to accelerate time-to-market and lower cost of ownership, powering more than 70% of the world's top 10,000 websites and 48 of the Fortune 50.

Unlimited scale. Third-party CDNs cannot match the scale and capital investment of the public clouds of Amazon, Microsoft, and Google; nor can a single public cloud match the scale of all clouds combined. The F5+Volterra Edge 2.0 platform represents the first open edge architecture, enabling DevOps and developer teams to seamlessly shift workloads across clouds and even to data centers, without reimplementation or retooling, enabling the largest scale and best performance possible.

Read the full announcement here.

F5

